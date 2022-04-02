17 Suspects Arrested Over Raila Chopper Attack

Police have arrested 17 people suspected to have participated in the Friday attack against ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Entourage in Kebenes area in Soy constituency.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Steven Kihara confirmed the arrests and said police are also pursuing a senior politician over the incident.

Also Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking to Bar Three Judges From Hearing BBI Appeal Case

The former Prime Minister’s Entourage was attacked by rowdy youth who pelted their chopper stones as they made their way to the late businessman Jackson Kibor’s funeral.

The event was attended by a number of politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party. The area is considered a stronghold for the UDA presidential flag bearer.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said that police were investigating the matter and no stones would be left unturned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...