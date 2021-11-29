14 Students Arrested Over Kamuiru Dorm Fire

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested 14 students over a fire incident reported at Kamuiru Boys High School last night.

The fire gutted a dormitory in the school in a suspected arson incident. No student was hurt as the boys were in night preps when the fire broke out.

Nothing was, however, salvaged from the dormitory.

Speaking to members of the press on Monday, Kirinyaga Central Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Ndegen said the arrested students will face arson charges.

The boys are being held at Kerugoya Police Station.

The school was closed indefinitely as a probe into the incident continues.

The school is among several institutions that have reported fire incidents after a half-term break that was meant to curb unrest in schools countrywide. Others are Lubinu Boys High School in Mumias and Waa Boy High School in Kwale.

Before the students proceeded for their mid-term break on November 19, a number of high secondary schools had reported fires in many parts of the country.

Experts linked the unrest in schools to the crash program introduced by the Ministry of Education to help recover time lost when the government closed schools for months last year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the current school calendar had excluded the mid-term break in the initial calendar and students were to break for the Christmas holidays on December 23.

