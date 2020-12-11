14 Patients Succumb To COVID-19 As Fatalities Near 1600

Kenya has announced 673 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 8,230 bringing the country’s caseload to 90,978.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that in terms of gender, 397 are males while 276 are females and the youngest in a five-month-old infant and the oldest is 86.

From the new cases reported, 397 are Kenyans while 276 are foreigners.

On a sad note, 14 patients have also succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to1582.

Consequently, 325 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 71,579.

Currently, 992 patients currently admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 7,887 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 45 patients are in ICU, out of which 26 are on ventilatory support. 52 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 44 are in general wards and eight in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 211, Nakuru 113, Kilifi 61, Busia 41, Migori 34, Bungoma 33, Mombasa 32, Kiambu 21, Kakamega 17, Nyeri 17, Nyamira 15, Meru 12, Kirinyaga 12, Kisumu 7, Kajiado 6, Lamu 5, Homabay 4, Taita Taveta 4, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 3, Kericho 2, Kwale 2, Nyandarua 2, Garissa 2, Murang’a 2, Embu 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Baringo 1 and Siaya 1.

