14 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya’s Caseload Crosses 50,000 Mark

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 836 new Covid-19 cases from 4,076 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s caseload now stands at 50,833.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 14 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 934.

Kagwe said 403 more people have recovered from the disease, 250 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 153 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 34,832.

New Cases

From the 836 new cases, 822 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners; 618 are males and 218 females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant and the oldest 89 years old.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi (556), Uasin Gishu (68), Mombasa (62), Kiambu (32), Nakuru (24), Laikipia (22), Kajiado (12), Machakos (8), Kisumu (7), Murang’a (7), Meru (6), Nandi (5), Trans Nzoia (4), Turkana (4), Elgeyo Marakwet (3), Kisii (3), Baringo (2), Narok (2), Kakamega (2), Wajir (2), Nyandarua (1), Samburu (1), Kilifi (1), Siaya (1) and Homa Bay (1).

The 556 cases in Nairobi are from from Lang’ata (295), Kibra (43), Westlands (31), Embakasi Central (22), Dagoretti North (21), Makadara (18), Ruaraka (16), Embakasi West and Kasarani (15) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, and Roysambu (14) cases each, Dagoretti South (13), Embakasi North (12), Kamukunji (8), Mathare (3) and Starehe (2).

In Uasin Gishu the 68 cases are from Ainabkoi (52), Turbo (11), Kesses and Soy (2) cases each, Kapseret (1).

The 62 cases in Mombasa are from Mvita (27), Nyali (14), Jomvu and Kisauni (7) cases each, Likoni (5) and Changamwe (2). In Kiambu, the 32 cases are from Kiambaa (9), Kiambu Town and Kikuyu (5) cases each, Thika (4), Kabete and Ruiru (3) cases each, Juja (2) and Lail (1).

In Nakuru, all the 24 cases are from Naivasha, while in Laikipia the 22 cases are from Laikipia East (21) and Laikipia West (1).

The 12 cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado North (6), Kajiado East (4), Kajiado Central and Loitokitok (1) case each. In Machakos, the 8 cases are from Machakos Town (6) and Athi River (2).

In Kisumu, the 7 cases are from Kisumu Central (4) and Seme (3).

