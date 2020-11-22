14 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 968 New Cases

14 more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country raising the number of fatalities to 1,380.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 968 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,610 tested in the last 24 hours, raising Kenya’s caseload to 77,372. A total of 839,614 samples have been tested so far.

From the new cases, Kagwe said, 888 are Kenyans and 80 are foreigners. 584 are males while 384 are females. Age-wise, the youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 91 years old.

The CS revealed that currently there are 1,131 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 7,023 are on home-based isolation and care.

63 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 76 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 74 are in the general wards and two are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, 155 patients have recovered from the disease, 110 from the home-based care program and 45 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Distributiion of cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 421, Mombasa 91, Kilifi 88, Busia 73, Kiambu 54, Kajiado 30, Nakuru 22, Uasin Gishu 21, Machakos 17, Murang’a 16, Nyeri 16, Bungoma 14 and Kirinyaga 13.

Makueni, Kisumu, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Meru all recorded 11 cases each. Marsabit (8), Laikipia (4), Narok (4), Kisii, Homabay, Elgeyo Marakwet and Mandera also recorded (3) cases each, Nandi (2), Kwale (2), Kericho, Garissa, Wajir, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia recorded one case each.

The 421 cases in Nairobi are from from Westlands 55, Lang’ata 45, Dagoretti North 44, Embakasi Central and Starehe 31 cases each, Mathare 25, Ruaraka 23, Dagoretti South and Roysambu 22 cases each, Makadara 21, Kamukunji 20, Embakasi West 18, Kasarani 17, Embakasi East 15, Kibra 14, Embakasi North 13 and Embakasi South (5).

In Mombasa, the 91 cases are from Mvita 39, Jomvu 28, Kisauni 11, Changamwe (7), Likoni and Nyali (3) cases each.

In Kilifi, the 88 cases are from Malindi 78, Kaloleni (9) and Magarini (1). In Busia, the 73 cases are from Matayos 64, Teso North (8) and Teso South (1).

The 54 cases in Kiambu are from Ruiru 15, Juja 10, Kiambaa (7), Kiambu Town and Thika (6) cases each, Kabete (5), Kikuyu (3) and Gatundu South (2).

