14 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 724 New Cases

724 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from 5,085 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Monday.

This brings to 56,601 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country with Nairobi accounting for 362 of the cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests done so far stand at 704,605.

Speaking after a tour at the Malindi Sub-county Hospital, Kagwe said that the youngest patient is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is 84 years.

Kagwe said 14 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,027. The CS noted that over the last week, over 100 deaths have been reported.

“This has been our worst week ever since the very first case was recorded in March 2020, ” he said.

A total of 248 patients more patients have recovered from the disease, 178 from the home-based care program, and 70 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 37,442.

The CS revealed that close to 1,300 people are currently admitted in various hospitals with 54 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 are on supplementary oxygen, 26 patients are on ventilatory support and 10 in the High Dependency Unit.

The CS called on Kenyans not drop their guard as Kenya continues to witness a surge in cases.

