14 More Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, Number Now At 172

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has on Tuesday confirmed that of 696 cases tested in the last 24 hours, 14 people have tested positive.

The 14, twelve Kenyans and two foreigners, have been moved to quarantine facilities and contact tracing is on going.

This then brings the number of positive cases to 172.

Out of the new 14 cases, seven are from Nairobi, two from Mombasa, two from Mandera while Machakos, Kisii and Kiambu had one case each.

“Let us embrace that which will save us from lurking danger. It’s important we adhere to measures if we are to score significant gains against this monster,” he said.

Today alone, the CS told reporters at Afya House, that the government has tested at least 5000 people.

So far, the ministry of health is monitoring some 1,928 people with the state following up on 513 cases.

The minister also noted that three people have been discharged after they recovered from the novel COVID-19.

Health practitioners, medics at quarantine facilities will also undergo testing immediately, he added.

Echoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, the CS urged Kenyans to continue observing social distance especially in sporting clubs.

As such, all golf clubs will remain closed, forthwith.

CS Kagwe àlso thanked Mombasa governor Hassan Joho for the collaborative measures like the disinfectant sprayers erected at the Likoni Ferry.

“We urge other counties to come up with innovative ways to compliment the national govt’s efforts,” he added.

Also addressing the press was director general Dr Patrick Amoth who noted that only one patient is in the ICU.

He also confirmed that those under mandatory quarantine and have complied with government directives, have been sent home.

This was after these people complained of deplorable conditions at the facilities while others protested the huge sums of money they will be required to pay at the end of 14 day period.

On Monday, the president banned movement in and out of Nairobi County while the directive takes effect in Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa on Wednesday at 7 pm.

