14 Hand Sanitizer Brands Recalled by KEBS Over Non-compliance

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Wednesday recalled 14 hand sanitizer brands over failure to meet standard requirements.

In a statement, the bureau said the recalled brands were among 47 brands collected and analysed during a routine surveillance.

The agency noted that hand sanitizers had been placed in the category of products desirous of constant surveillance and monitoring, due to their significance in the fight against Coronavirus.

“Thirty-three representing 70 per cent of the sampled brands met these requirements while 14 failed to meet these requirements,” said Kebs.

The 14 brands, the agency added, have not been outlawed but have been pulled off the market temporarily to allow compliance.

Kebs will work with the affected brands to ensure non-compliances do not occur.

“Upon satisfactory resolution and conclusion of the issues, KEBS shall inform the public once the products have met the requirements of Kenya standards,” added Kebs.

The recalled brands include BlueKing, Shoka, Jet, Kayda Care, Mychoice, Safe Touch, Afya and Labcare.

Others are Aroma, Apokan, Clear hands, Comely, Germshild and Sari.

Members of the public have been urged to report substandard products through a toll free number 1545.

