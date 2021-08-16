14 Gov’t Officials Suspended After 10 Died from Consuming Lethal Brew in Nakuru

Several government officers have been interdicted in a bid to combat sale of illicit liquor in Nakuru county.

Among those put on notice include chiefs, their assistants, deputy county commissioner and subcounty police commander, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said.

This was following the death of 10 after consuming poisoned illicit brew at Hodi Hodi area in Bahati, Nakuru County.

Natembeya stated that county police commissioner will take administrative action on officers aiding sale of illicit brew.

So far, he said, 14 county security committees in Rift Valley have been suspended.

“If lives are lost due to officers’ laxity, they will be sent home,” he said.

The following counties are on the police’s radar over sale of illicit brew; Nakuru, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Narok, Kajiado, Laikipia, Samburu, Trans Nzoia and Marakwet.

On Friday, a joint crackdown by the police and the local administration in Bahati disappointed residents who insisted that the brew was hidden in four apartments after a police search came up empty.

Residents later uncovered a manhole in which two 20-litre jerricans of chemicals believed to be used in making the illicit brews.

“This is exactly what happens when we expect the police to search for the brews. They conduct searches in a hurry,” said Samuel Mwangi, an elder.

