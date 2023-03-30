14 Dead As Pwani University Bus Hits Matatu in Naivasha

“That is the latest figure but the numbers could be higher. I am still getting updates from traffic officers and hospital authorities,” said Mutua.

Pwani University Deputy Vice Chancellor James Kahindi said the students were heading to the Chepkoilel campus for a national sports event.

He also noted that students left the institution aboard two buses with 120 students, four drivers and one sports officer.

“The students left the school today morning and on reaching Naivasha, they had an accident. We have asked our chief security officer, who was in Nairobi on official duty, to go there and give us more information so we can inform the public. We are in Kilifi, relying on information from other people,” he said.

The vehicles involved in the accident were headed to Nakuru.

