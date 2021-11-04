14 Dead, 1,000 Cattle Stolen after 17-hour Gun Fight in Samburu

14 Kenyans have been reported dead and 1,000 cattle stolen after a 17-hour gunfight between bandits and cattle herders in Samburu county.

The incident has been confirmed by Samburu County Commissioner Abdrisack Jaldesa who revealed that authorities have so far been deployed to the region to restore calm.

“A team has been sent out to mop out the remaining raiders who did that attack last night and trail animals that have not been traced,” Jaldesa said.

More follows:

