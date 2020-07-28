14 COVID-19 Patients Die As Toll Crosses 18,000 Mark

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced 606 new cases of COVID-19.

This was after testing a 4,888 sample size in the last 24 hours. Kenya’s virus load is now at 18,581.

Of the newly detected infections, 583 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners.

409 are males while 197 are females, with the youngest case being a 4 month old infant and the oldest an 85 year old person.

Further, CS Kagwe said that another 75 patients have been discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 7,908.

Unfortunately, 14 patients have lost their lives to the novel COVID-19. Fatalities are now at 299.

Over in the counties, the cases are spread out as follows; Nairobi (448), Kiambu (54), Kajiado (25), Machakos (16), Uasin Gishu (11), Nakuru (11), Kericho (9), Garissa (6), Nyeri (2), Murang’a, Nandi, Narok with 1 case each.

Also addressing the press from Afya House was acting Health DG Dr Patrick Amoth who said that 9 of the patients who succumbed to the virus had underlying conditions.

They either had a combination of diabetes and hypertension or one of them.

Two of the deceased persons had cancer while 4 had only contracted the virus.

Dr Amoth also clarified that the confusion brought on by the different figures announced on Sunday was a result of the inclusion of repeat tests.

He also stated that the government is in the process of procuring 500 more isolation beds and 60 ICU beds for the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

CS Kagwe reiterated that the fight against the virus is a personal responsibility and no longer a government issue.

He also said that county governments will soon acquire Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Kemsa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu