1,354 test Positive for Covid-19 as Three Succumb

In the last 24 hours, 1,354 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,331 tested, bringing to 298,509 the total number of confirmed cases. The cumulative tests conducted so far are3,042,313. The Positivity Rate is now 35.4 percent.

In the same period, 400 people recovered from the disease. Out of these, 216 are from the home based care and isolation program while 184 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Currently, 1,029 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals countrywide while 22,667 have been placed on the home based care and isolation program.

Unfortunately, three people succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,384.

As of January 1st 2022, a total of 10,121,263 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,871,177 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,215,806. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 15.5 percent.

