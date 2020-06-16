133 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported As Total Rises To 3,860, 40 Patients Discharged

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has tested 3,255 samples, 133 of which have tested positive, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, the CS said that the number of positive cases have soared to 3,860.

Of the 133 cases, 88 are males and 45 females. They are all of Kenyan origin. The youngest case was aged 13 with the oldest being 90.

On a positive note, 40 more patients have been discharged. Recoveries are now at 1,326.

Unfortunately, one more patient has died, bringing the toll to 105.

The newly detected infections are spread out in the following counties; Nairobi (86), Mombasa (27), Kiambu (7), Busia (5), Kilifi (2), Kajiado (2), Migori (2), Machakos (1).

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows; Westlands (13), Makadara (9), Lang’ata (8), Embakasi East and Roysambu (5), Starehe (4), Embakasi South (10), Ruaraka, Embakasi Central, Dagoretti North had (3) cases each while Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Dagoretti South and Kibra had one case each.

Over in the coastal county of Mombasa, the cases are from; Mvita (16), Nyali (3) and Kisauni (6).

Kenya has up-to-date carried out 121,956 COVID-19 tests.

