132 Deputy County Commissioners Reshuffled Ahead of August Polls

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho has announced major changes that saw 132 Deputy County commissioners reshuffled ahead of the August 9, polls.

In a memo dated February 11 to Regional commissioners, Kibicho directed the changes to be effected immediately.

Here is a list of the Deputy County Commissioners and where they have been moved:

Khalif Abdulahi (Kimilili)

Victor Kamonde (Bomet Central)

Reuben Kipkech (Msambweni)

James Koskey (Harambee House)

Solomon Kiptoo (Soy)

Philip Koima (Endebess)

Jeremiah Tumo (Pokot Central)

John Maina (Githurai)

Fred Sungu (Kiminini)

Michael Yator (Changamwe)

Alinoor Duba (Bungoma Central )

Felix Wafula (Ugunja)

Meshak Mwangi (Eldas)

Daniel Mwendwa (Lamu)

Hussein Alason (Kisumu Central)

This comes weeks after George Natembeya resigned as Rift Valley Regional commissioner. He was replaced by Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Amin.

In the changes, Nairobi also got a new County Commissioner, William Kangethe Thuku.

Also affected was Eastern RC Isaiah Nakoru who was moved to Western in the same capacity. Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki was named as his replacement on a promotional basis.

At the same time, Western’s RC Esther Maina was moved to Central in the same capacity while Nairobi’s James Kianda was transferred to North Eastern to replace Nicodemus Ndalana who was recalled to Harambee House.

According to the interior Ministry, these changes are aimed to streamline security operations ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

