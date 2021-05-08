131 In ICU As Covid-19 Cases in Kenya Rise By 572

Kenya has recorded 572 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,624 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 163,238.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 12.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,715,038.

Sadly, 18 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the country’s death toll to 2,883.

The total number of recoveries in the country is now at 111,129 after 476 patients recovered. 219 were from the Homebased care program while 257 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Currently, a total of 131 patients are in ICU, out of which 26 are on ventilatory support.

1,103 patients are ideally admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 6,295 patients are on the home-based care programme.

Also, 107 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 99 are in general wards and eight in the HDU.

So far, 915,968 people have been vaccinated countrywide.

