130 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths As Tally Jumps To 37,348

Kenya has recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours raising the country’s tally to 37,348. This was after 3,874 samples were tested.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that of the new cases, all are Kenyans except 7 who were foreigners. Ideally, the youngest was a three-year-old infant while the oldest was 90 years old.

5 more deaths have been recorded with the fatalities rising to 664.

Distribution wise in the counties, Nairobi continues to lead with the daily positivity rate after recording 35 cases in the last 24 hours.

Read: MOH Announces 136 Cases of Covid-19, 5 Deaths

Kiambu has 23, Kisumu 19, Kisii 5, Kilifi 5, Bomet 2, Siaya 1, Machakos 1, Mombasa 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Kericho 6, Kisii 5, Busia 5, Narok 2, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Kajiado and Machakos had one case each.

On a better note, 106 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 24,253.

Of the recoveries, 25 were discharged from home based care program while 81 from various health facilities across the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu