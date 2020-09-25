13-year-old Boy Shot As Two Groups Clash Over Land In Naivasha

A 13-Year-old boy has allegedly been shot on the leg after chaos erupted over land in Moi Ndaba, Naivasha after two groups clashed.

According to Star, the police had been called to calm the situation when the incident happened. The boy has since been taken to Naivasha Subcounty Hospital.

For instance, the boy’s mother, Purity Thatia intimated that his son was shot on the leg when the police authorities were arresting her husband.

The events as narrated by Thatia indicate that the police stormed her house, beat up her family and shot her son on the leg. They then reportedly took off after the public intervened and came to their rescue.

Read: Man Fatally Shot In Kilimani Over Suspected Fake Gold Deal Gone Wrong

However, the publication cites that Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru is unaware of the shooting incident although he stated that he will launch investigations into the matter.

According to Jane Wanjiru, a local leader, the clashes resulted due to double allocation of land. Consequently, there was an initial group that had settled after the 1992 Enoospukia post-election violence but were later joined by another group that ideally settled.

“Since then, we have never known peace with all parties claiming ownership to this parcel of land. It is time the Ministry of Lands intervened,” she said.

Wanjiru further alluded that there were powerful government officials behind the clash adding that there are leaders instigating the same.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.