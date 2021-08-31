13 UDA Supporters Arraigned, Fined Sh2,000 Each for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

13 people allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have been charged with violating Covid-19 protocols in Homa Bay County.

The UDA supporters were arrested on Friday at a Homa-Bay hotel for convening a meeting contrary to COVID-19 protocols.

The accused, who appeared before Homa Bay Principal Magistrate Joy Wesonga, pleaded guilty to the offense of engaging in a prohibited meeting further pleading with the court for pardon.

The court sentenced each of them to a one-month jail term with the option of paying a Sh2,000 fine.

Magistrate Wesonga said the accused persons have 14 days to file an appeal.

The government imposed a ban on political and social gatherings across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

