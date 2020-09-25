13 Succumb To COVID-19 As Virus Tally Jumps To 37,707

Kenya has recorded 218 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,424 were tested. Tally now stands at 37,707.

Through a statement to the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further indicated that 13 patients have succumbed to the virus, fatalities are now at 682.

Of the new cases, all except eight were Kenyans. Ideally, agewise, the youngest to have contracted the virus was a one-year-old infant while the oldest was 78 years old.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 68, Kisii 28 and Mombasa 21, Kisumu 19, Kiambu 13, Kajiado 11, Busia 10, Machakos 8, Tharaka Nithi 6, Garissa 6, Taita Taveta 5, Nakuru 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Narok 2, Laikipia 2, Kakamega 2, Kericho 2, Homa Bay 1, Murang’a 1, Boemt 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1 and Nyeri 1.

The 68 cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Starehe 7, Westlands 7, Langata 6, Embakasi West 5, Dagoretti North 4, Roysambu 4, Embakasi Central 4, Embakasi East 4, Embakasi South 4, Kibra 4, Makadara 4, Dagoretti South 3, Kasarani 3, Ruaraka 3, Embakasi North 2, Kamukunji 2, Mathare 2.

In Mombasa, the 21 cases are from Jomvu 15, Kisauni 3, Mvita 2, Nyali 1. In Kisumu, the 19 cases are distributed in Kisumu Central 8, Kisumu East 8, Nyando 3.

On a brighter note, 170 people have recovered from the virus bringing tally for recoveries to 24,504. 79 of the recoveries are from the home-based program while 91 were discharged from various hospitals.

