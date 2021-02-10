13 Seek To Replace Maraga, Current Supreme Court Judges Decline To Apply For Position

The remaining Supreme Court judges did not apply for the post of Chief Justice.

In a list released by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday, not even the acting CJ Justice Philomena Mwilu was interested in the job.

The commission, however, received applications from 13 candidates. They are:

1. Prof Otinga Mare

2. Prof. Dr. Moni Wekesa

3. Hon. Mr Justice William Ouko

4. Hon. Mr. Justice D.K. Marete

5. Alice Jepkoech Yano

6. Hon. Lady Justice Martha Koome

7. Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma

8. Ngatia Fredrick SC

9. Prof Patricia K. Mbote

10. Philip Kipchirchir Murgor

11. Said Juma Chitembwe

12. Otondi Ontweka

13. Ombongi Brian Matagaro

Further, JSC secretary Anne Amadi, indicated, nine people applied for Judge of the supreme court post.

They are:

1. Hon. Mr Justice William Ouko

2. Hon. Mr. Justice D.K. Marete

3. Alice Jepkoech Yano

4. Hon. Lady Justice Martha Koome

5. Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Sergon

6. Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma

7. Hon. Mr. Justice Kathurima M’Inoti

8. Dr. Justry P. Lumumba Nyaberi

9. Hon Said Juma Chitembwe

“The Commission will proceed to shortlist and publicize the list within 14 days as provided in the First Schedule of the Judicial Service Act. The Judicial Service Commission is committed to upholding professionalism and integrity throughout the recruitment process,” Amadi said.

On January 29, a High Court issued an order barring Mwilu from acting as Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ), Judge and a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“That a conservatory order be and is hereby issued against the 1st Respondent (Mwilu) restraining her continued occupation of the offices of Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Member of the Judicial Service Commission and Ombudsman of the Judiciary pending the hearing and determination of this Application,” the court order issued by Justice Judge PJ Otieno read in part.

Kenya’s 15th CJ David Maraga retired on January 11 and handed over to Mwilu.

This was following a case filed by lawyer Isaiah Mwongela, who accused Mwilu of abuse of office.

She is also accused of improperly benefiting from Ksh12 million loan from collapsed Imperial Bank.

Speaking during his official retirement ceremony, the former president of the supreme court urged Kenyans to support members of the judiciary and for the country to invest in a strong, independent judiciary.

“Today, I want to assure the entire nation that I leave behind a strong Judiciary, a professional and enthusiastic corps of judges and judicial officers as well as staff who are deeply committed to the administration of justice,” Maraga said.

