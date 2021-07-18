13 Perish After Fuel Tanker Goes up in Flames Along Kisumu-Busia Road

Twelve people lost their lives on Saturday night after a fuel tanker rolled off the road and bursting into flames along the Kisumu-Busia Road.

The 10.45 pm incident left at least 11 people including children nursing serious injuries.

According to Gem subcounty Police commander Charles Chacha, a trailer transporting milk (Reg No KAV 768W) was avoiding a collision with the tanker from Kisumu when the accident occurred at Malanga village.

“The trailer which was ferrying 20 tonnes of milk, veered off the road to avoid plunging into the tanker which was heading to Busia,” he said.

Unfortunately, the tanker hit the trailer rolling off the road.

Members of the public oblivious of the danger rushed to siphon fuel.

“The tanker hit the vehicle on the right rear side. As a result of the impact, it overturned on the extreme left side of the road,” he said.

Moments later, the tanker went up in flames killing twelve and injuring 11 who were rushed to Yala subcounty hospital for treatment.

It took the fire brigade from Busia at least three hours to put off the inferno.

