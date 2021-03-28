13 More Patients Succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya Records 884 New Cases

13 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising Kenya’s fatalities to 2,117, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

In a statement to newsrooms, Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said two of the deaths occured in the last 24 hours while 11 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

The CS further said 884 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,377, tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now at 16%, the CS said.

Read: Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine Now Available In Kenya

Total confirmed positive cases are now 130,214 and cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 1,468,835.

Of the new cases, 843 are Kenyans and 41 are foreigners. 464 are females and 420 are males.

The youngest is a year-year-old baby and the oldest is 110.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 509, Kiambu 99, Uasin Gishu 59, Machakos 48, Nakuru 46, Kajiado 38, Meru 13, Kitui 12, Nandi 11, Kilifi 9, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Marsabit 5 and Bungoma 4.

Read Also: Uhuru Defends Rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine in Kenya Amid Safety Concerns

Others are Murang’a 3, Vihiga 3, Kakamega 2, Laikipia 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 2, Turkana 1, Baringo 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Mombasa 1, Garissa 1, Nyeri 1 and Homa Bay 1.

Kagwe said 89 more patients have recovered, 57 are from Home Based and Isolation Care and 32 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,754.

Currently, there are 1,221 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,060 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Read Also: Why KQ Did Not Ferry Kenya’s First Batch Of Covid-19 Vaccine

A total of 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are on observation.

Another 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu