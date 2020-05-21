13 Kenyans Have Died From Cholera Since April-CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 13 Kenyans have died from cholera outbreak in the country since April.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Kagwe indicated that 550 cases of Cholera have so far been reported, with the distribution said to be in Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit and Murang’a.

According to Kagwe, 268 cases out of the 550 are in Marsabit while 222 in Turkana.

Further, the CS has indicated that out of the 13 that have died, 12 are from Marsabit and 1 in Turkana. Also, 70 percent of the deaths include children aged 10 years and below.

“We are working together with the County Government to make sure this is contained within the next two weeks,” said Kagwe.

Consequently, Kagwe reiterated that Coronavirus spread is increasing in the country and called on netizens to be more vigilant and take dire precautions to combat further spread.

Apparently, there are new symptoms that have emerged in other countries including sudden strokes among young people.

Among the new symptoms include flu-like symptoms, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chickenpox scars among others.

Countries that have recorded a re-emergence of COVID-19 are Lebanon, South Korea, Germany, Ghana and many more.

“Keep the social distancing requirements, isolation and wearing of masks as the ministry of health issued. This is to contain the disease and not eradicate the gains we have already made,” added the CS.

Also, the CS announced that patients can suffer from the virus more than once hence called on people who have recovered to maintain healthcare elements to themselves.

