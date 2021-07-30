16 Deaths Recorded as Kenya’s Covid-19 Infections Rise by 945

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Kenya is now at 3,926 after 16 patients succumbed to the virus, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The Covid-19 infections have ideally risen by 945 in 24 hours after 7,295 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 201,954.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,124,274 with the positivity rate now at 13.0%.

Of the new cases, 910 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners, with 481 being males and 464 being females. The youngest is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 100 years.

On a good note, 216 patients have recovered from the virus, 64 from various health care facilities while 152 from the home-based care program. The cumulative recoveries are now at 188,438.

Read: Kenya Records 664 New Covid-19 Cases As 16 Succumb

A total of 1,432 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,975 are under the home-based isolation and care program.

175 patients are in ICU, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 52 patients are under observation. Another 446 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 400 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units. County distribution is as follows:Nairobi 416, Mombasa 73, Kiambu 72, Kilifi 52, Nakuru 43, Kajiado 33, Uasin Gishu 29, Makueni 28, Machakos 26, Murang’a 25, Kitui 13, Busia 12, Baringo 12, Kericho 12, Kirinyaga 11, Migori 11, Lamu 9, Siaya 8, Garissa 8, Homa Bay 7, Kisumu 5, Nyandarua 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Narok 4, Nyeri 3, Kisii 3, Kakamega 3, West Pokot 3, Marsabit 2, Bungoma 2, Taita Taveta 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Mandera 1, Meru 1, Vihiga 1, Bomet 1 and Isiolo 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.