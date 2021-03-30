129 Recover As Kenya Announces 1,530 New COVID-19 Cases

Kenya has announced 1,530 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, This was after a sample size of 8,010 were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 132,646.

The country’s positivity rate now stands at 19. 1 per cent.

Of the new cases, 1,468 are Kenyans while 62 are foreigners. 82 are males and 688 are females.

Sadly, 12 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll in the country to 2,147.

Also, 129 have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 92,290. Of the recoveries, 74 were from the home-based care programme while 55 from various hospital facilities across the country.

1,308 patients are admitted to various health facilities whereas 4,760 are in home-based care isolation.

152 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 46 are on ventilatory support, 97 on supplementary oxygen and 9 are on observation.

Another 89 patients are on supplementary oxygen while 78 of them are in general wards and 11 in the High Dependency Unit.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 686, Nakuru 164, Kiambu 151, Kitui 68, Nyeri 67, Uasin Gishu 65, Machakos 41, Kajiado 30, Mombasa 29, Kisumu 26, Nyanadrua 24, Embu 244, Busia 23, Makueni 19, Murang’a 16, Nandi 15, Kilifi 15, Taita Taveta 10, Meru 9, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7, Kakamega 7, West Pokot 7, Kirinyaga 3, Baringo 2, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Vihiga 2, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Isiolo 1, Kericho 1, Nyamira 1, Siaya 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu