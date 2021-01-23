in HEALTH, NEWS

129 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

covid-19
Covid-19 testing in Nairobi [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya has announced 129 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 5,091 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 99,898.

On a better note, no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Consequently, 70 patients have recovered from the virus. 26 were from the Home-Based Care Program, while 44 from various health facilities across the country.

Of the positive cases in the last 24 hours, 79 are male and 50 are female. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 83.

Read: 3 Succumb As COVID-19 Cases Rise By 186

Currently, there are 541 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,564 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 14 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Babu Owino Seeks Raila’s Support To Take Over As IEBC Chair

Legendary TV Talk Show Host, Larry King Dies Aged 87