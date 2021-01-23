129 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 129 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 5,091 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 99,898.

On a better note, no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Consequently, 70 patients have recovered from the virus. 26 were from the Home-Based Care Program, while 44 from various health facilities across the country.

Of the positive cases in the last 24 hours, 79 are male and 50 are female. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 83.

Currently, there are 541 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,564 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 14 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

