1,274 Test Positive For Covid-19, 12 Succumb As 120 Recover

1,274 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 7,240 tested in the last 24 hours, Health ministry has said.

Total confirmed cases has risen to 120,163.

Of the new cases, 1,205 are Kenyans and 69 foreigners. 674 are males and 600 are females.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,409,720.

120 patients have recovered from the disease, 75 are from various health facilities while 45 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 89,508.

5 other patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 48 hours and another 7 from ongoing audit of county records which occurred on diverse dates pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 1,994.

845 patients are currently admitted in various health, while 2,405 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

123 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 87 on supplemental oxygen. 3 patients are on observation.

Another 59 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 41 of them are in general wards and 18 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 640, Nakuru 93, Kiambu 81, Uasin Gishu 66, Mombasa 57, Machakos 51, Turkana 42, Nyandarua 31, Kilifi 24, Kisumu 24, Kisii 16, Kajiado 15, Kitui 13, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kakamega 9.

Trans Nzoia 9, Siaya 8, Nyamira 8, Narok 7, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Nandi 6, Embu 5, Nyeri 3, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1 and Makueni 1.

