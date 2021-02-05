126 Jubilee MPs Reportedly Append Signatures In Support of Ruto’s Impeachment Motion

The plan to impeach Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly kicked off with 126 Jubilee MPs appending signatures in support of the motion.

In a report by a local publication, Lugari MP Ayub Savula revealed that the motion to have the DP impeached is in the signature collection stage.

Further reports indicate that other 107 MPs from the NASA coalition are being sought to append their signatures before parliament fully resumes session.

According to Savula, the impeachment motion is aimed to bring sanity into the ruling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“It is laughable because they do not understand the number of MPs from across the political divide who are supporting this motion. Kenyans voted for both Uhuru and Ruto expecting them to deliver on the promises they made during campaigns. But while the President is busy working hard to implement what they promised, his deputy is frustrating and openly opposing him. Is this the way a government operates,” Savula questioned?

Last month, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party threatened to impeach Deputy President William Ruto if he does not resign.

In a statement, ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula said they had already prepared a motion of impeachment, “to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by Ruto”, terming him as “a rich and powerful man in government pretending to be poor”.

“In that impeachment motion, we will make the case that because his ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda. He does that through the incitement of the vulnerable poor,” said Savula.

ANC accused Ruto of deviating and subverting his oath of office loyally to serve the President.

Savula also accused Ruto of using the tribalism card in his unity with President Kenyatta, yet now he pretends that tribes do not exist.

“In 2021 however, according to Ruto, the two ethnic communities should be presumed extinct! Yet, because it suits him, Ruto never tires of gloating that as recently as 2017, he brought ethnic communities together under the Jubilee Party. Should ethnic communities exist only because Ruto wills it?” added Savula.

“Ruto is not against the President due to differences in policy projection. NO. Ruto is mad because, after the 2017 elections, the President denied him the luxury of nominating tribal cronies to lucrative positions in government to process corruption that was rampant in the first term of the UhuRuto government. Such massive rip-offs installed dams, stadiums and the Last Mile electricity project schemed by such cadre, are still a blot on the government,” he added.

At the same time, last week President Uhuru called out his deputy during a meeting with Mount Kenya MCAs at Sagana lodge.

The Head of State told Ruto to wait for his turn and support his projects instead of campaigning for elections scheduled for 2022. Uhuru also denied being indebted to anyone.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

