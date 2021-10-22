124 New Cases of Covid-19 Reported as Vaccination Rate Hits 5.0 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 124 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,356. This brings the positivity rate to 1.7 percent and the confirmed number of positive cases to 252,499. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,664,357.

In the same period, 80 people have recorded from the disease. 12 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country while 68 are from from the home based care and isolation program. This brings the total number of recoveries to 245,962.

Currently 522 patients are admitted in various health facilities while 1,414 people have been placed on the home based care and isolation program.

On a sad note, 6 people succumbed to Covid-19, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits for the months of Agust, September and October. This brings the total number of fatalities to 5,249.

As of October 21st 2021, a total of 4,826,129 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,457,839 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,368,290. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults now stands at 5.0 percent.

