124 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded As Toll Rises To 2,340

The number of coronavirus infections has shot to 2,340 after 124 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

This was after testing a 2,640 sample size.

In terms of gender, 100 are male and 24 females. They are 119 Kenyans, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Eritrean.

39 patients have been discharged, bringing the number of recovered persons to 592.

On the other hand, Kenya has lost 4 more patients. Fatalities now stand at 78.

Elgeyo Marakwet became the 36th county to record a case, Mombasa (40), Nairobi (38), Busia (26) and Kajiado (6).

In Mombasa the cases are spread out as follows; Mvita (14), Kisauni (14), and Changamwe (11).

In Nairobi, the cases were mainly from quarantine centres.

The CS also noted that there are plans to roll out home and community based care for patients. This he said, as he stated that, 80 percent of COVID-19 persons are asymptomatic.

“Over 80% of patients are asymptomatic and can be treated from home. Ministry of health has completed process of home-based care protocols. I appeal to Kenyans, that when we release the protocols and we see people coming home, there is no need for stigmatization,” he said.

He also said that the government will give a conditional grant of Sh5 billion for the 47 counties.

“Government has disbursed a conditional grant of 5B to all 47 counties. This is aimed at boosting response and preparedness for COVID-19. The money is to establish a deeper association with MoH in fighting the pandemic,” he added.

On matters truck drivers who continue to test positive for the respiratory disease in high numbers, CS Kagwe said they are now becoming problematic.

He gave an instance where drivers are crossing over from Mombasa without COVID-19 free certificates. Others, he said, are not getting tested from their points of origin.

“Kuna wale wanafikiri ni wajeuri wanatumia madereva walio na certificate, anaingia port anachukua mzigo na anamkabidhi yule ambaye hana certificate.. Hawa drivers wanapita aje roadblocks? Upande wa Tanzania, huko ni story ingine,” the CS said during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House.

