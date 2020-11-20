123456, iloveyou, Top List Of World’s Worst Passwords, Here Are the Top 20

The most commonly used password in 2020 is “123456”, an annual report by Password Manager Nordpass has revealed. The password, which is used by about 2.5 million people, takes less than a second to crack, and has been breached about 23 million times.

The Nordpass report shares the 200 worst passwords annually with details on usage, breach and time it takes to crack them.

Coming in second is 123456789 followed by Picture1 with 371,000 users, next is password with 360,000 users, qwerty with 156,000 users, iloveyou with 106,000 usersand 88888888 with 22,000 users.

Read: Hackers Leak 25,000 Email Addresses, Passwords From WHO, Gates Foundation and Wuhan Lab

Ironically, a report by a software firm in 2015 showed that 123456 topped the worst password list that year followed by “Password”. Nothing much seems to have changed since then, meaning that more people actually prefer easy passwords for convenience.

However, the report also shows that the easiest passwords to remember are also the most vulnerable.

Below is the top twenty list of worst passwords in 2020 n ascending order.

Read also: DCI Kinoti Acquires New Equipment To Crack Phone Passwords In War Against Crime

123456, 123456789, picture1, password, 12345678,111111, 123123, 12345, 1234567890, senha, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, Million2, 000000, 1234, iloveyou, aaron431, password1, qqww1122.

Aaron was the most commonly used name in the passwords with over 90,000 users, while chocolate was the most commonly used food name with 21,409 users.

After going through this list, you may want to change your password. Use a password generator for stronger passwords and avoid getting sentimental with your choice of passwords. That only makes it easier for hackers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu