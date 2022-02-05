Covid-19 Update: 121 New cases Recorded as Three Succumb

In the last 24 hours, 121 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,454. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 322,043 and the cumulative tests conducted so far to 3,254,043. The positivity rate is now 1.9 percent.

In the same period, the ministry of health has reported a total of 117 Covid-19 recoveries. Out of these, 90 patients have been discharged from the home based care and isolation program while 27 have been discharged from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries is now 295,697.

Currently, 260 people are admitted in a number of health facilities across the country, while 3,946 have been placed in the home based care and isolation program.

Read Also: CEO In Covid-19 Millionaires Exposé Gordwins Agutu Arrested For Impersonating EACC, KRA Officers

On a sad note, three more people succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,607.

A total of 13,399,285 vaccines have been administered across the country; 6,850,456 are partially vaccinated & 6,146,074 fully vaccinated. another 219,373 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 17 years.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 22.6 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...