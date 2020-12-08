120 Students To Showcase 64 Projects At Young Scientists Kenya’s 3rd National Science and Technology Exhibition

Young Scientists Kenya (YSK),a platform for secondary school students to investigate theories, discover new technologies, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, The Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom has announced the 3rd annual National Science and Technology Exhibition.

This year’s exhibition will be held virtually from Tuesday December 8 with 64 projects by 120 students from 22 counties set to be showcased on the YSK website.

The exhibition will be opened by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, YSK’s Patron, and will culminate in a virtual award ceremony on Friday, December 11.

The exhibition follows a hugely successful online adaptation of YSK’s outreach and mentorship programme that reached over 31,000 students from all 47 counties.

Read: Blaze By Safaricom To Host Two-Day Digital Youth Career Fair

The National Exhibition is part of YSK’s mandate to spur innovation among students in Kenya and complements the Ministry of Education’s annual Kenya Science and Engineering Fair (KSEF).

“The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘Using STEM to Strengthen Our Resilience’. I look forward to an exciting pioneer virtual exhibition featuring imaginative projects from Kenya’s budding scientists,” said Dr Kevit Desai, Chairperson of the YSK Board.

This year’s edition has been sponsored by BLAZE by Safaricom to the tune of Sh1.9 million. BLAZE has also supported the exhibition with Sh650,000 worth of airtime and will award the first and second students in each category with a handset and headphones respectively.

“Safaricom is celebrating 20 years of transforming lives and by supporting YSK, we seek to inspire our young people to go beyond what is thought possible and come up with innovations that will solve everyday problems in a sustainable way,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Read Also::Safaricom Customers Bought 50,000 Smartphones In Lipa Mdogo Mdogo Program in 3 Months

The winning team will receive a cash award and the Young Scientists of the Year Trophy, a chance to participate virtually in the BT-Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition from 6-9 January 2021.

The runners up will receive the Young Scientists Kenya Runners Up trophy and a cash award.

“Young Scientists Ireland has been running for more than 50 years and has helped transform Ireland into a knowledge-based economy and a leader in innovation. We are delighted to share our experience with Kenya, help embed STEM skills in schools and contribute to building the country’s vibrant innovation culture,” said Fionnuala Quinlan, Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya.

In 2019, Iyad Taher and Tanvi Hirani from SCLP Samaj School emerged winners with a project on a Universal Healthcare system that sought to enable the government and relevant agencies solve health-related challenges in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu