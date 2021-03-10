12 Succumb To COVID-19 In 24 Hours As 713 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 713 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,230 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 110,356.

On a sad note, 12 patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 1,898.

Consequently, 167 patients have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 87,903. 115 patients were on home-based care and 52 in hospital.

Addressing the press, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that the country has entered the third wave of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: 4,000 Kenyans Vaccinated Against Covid-19 So Far- Health CAS Mwangangi

“We are about to start another difficult period. But having overcome the first two waves, we can also overcome this one. Let us renew our commitment to ensure we can save our loved ones,” the CS said.

A total of 563 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,588 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

89 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on supplemental oxygen.

The new infections point at a 14% positivity rate, with both the Ministry and CoG urging Kenyans to extra careful as the country navigates through a third wave.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu