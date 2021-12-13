12 percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated as 149 Infections Recorded

Kenya has reported 149 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,280 tested in the last 24 hours.

Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Monday in a statement that the positivity rate is now at 6.5 per cent.

From the cases, 143 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners.

Eighty-one are females and 68 are males. The youngest patient is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

This brings the total confirmed positive cases to 256,484 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,891,893.

In terms of distribution of cases; Nairobi leads with 123, Machakos 13, Mombasa 3, Kiambu 2, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Kitui 1, Nakuru 1, Narok 1, Taita Taveta 1, Uasin Gishu 1, and West Pokot 1.

36 patients have recovered from the disease, 26 are from various health facilities countrywide while 10 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

The total recoveries now stand at 248,551 of whom 200,546 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,005 are from various health facilities countrywide.

One patient has succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 5,349.

A total of 175 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 842 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Also, two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

A total of 46 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 45 of them being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of December 12, a total of 8,189,322 vaccines had been administered across the country, out of which 4,928,719 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,260,603.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.3 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 12 per cent.

