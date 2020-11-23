12 More Succumb as 413 People Test Positive for Covid-19

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has confirmed 413 positive Covid-19 cases after testing 3,489 samples. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 77,785 and the cumulative tests to 843,103.

The death toll also rose to 1,392 after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus, Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

396 patients have recovered from the disease,326 from the Home-based care program, 70 from various health facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries to 51,903.

Nairobi still leads wiith the highest number of cases at 229, followed by Mombasa with 46, Kiambu 2, Busia 18 and Uasin Gishu 15.

Out of the positive cases, 399 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

