12 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Cross 14,000 Mark

The government has confirmed 397 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after testing 3,637 samples in the last 24 hours.

This now raises the number of infections in the country to 14,168.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said 642 more patients have been declared cured. Out of this 587 were in home-based care programme and 55 were in hospitals.

The total number of recoveries recorded in the country so far stands at 6,258.

On a sad note, the CAS noted that 12 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 250.

Of the new cases, 389 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners.

236 are male and 161 female with the youngest being a one-year-old child while the oldest is a 90-year-old man.

Distribution in counties is as follows: Nairobi 239; Kiambu 33; Machakos 27; Nyeri 17; Busia 16; Nakuru 12; Mombasa 12; Kajiado 10; Migori 8; Uasin Gishu 8; Kericho 5; Narok 3; Laikipia 3; Kisii, Nyandarua and Lamu 1 each.

The CAS reiterated the importance of maintaining a proper diet to increase immunity as part of measures to fight the respiratory disease.

“Nutrition and physical exercise is optimal for everyone in the fight against this virus,” sadi Dr Aman.

