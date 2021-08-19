12 Kenyans Stranded in Afghanistan, Gov’t Evacuates Three

At least 12 Kenyans are stuck in Afghanistan, three of whom have been evacuated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

In a statement, the Raychelle Omamo-led ministry said two of them are expected to jet in later today while one landed on Wednesday.

Those stranded in the troubled nation, the government has established, were working for international organizations.

“Through diplomatic channels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote to the concerned organizations with a clear request to evacuate stranded Kenyans as a matter of urgency,” said the ministry.

Kenya does not have diplomatic ties with Afghanistan but has reached out to allies closer to the Middle East country to aid in location of others who might be stranded.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan which is the nearest Mission to Afghanistan has reached out to our allies to get information of any stranded Kenyans and prospects of evacuation,” it continued.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau had earlier on told the Nation that the Kenyans in the now Taliban controlled country would be evacuated by their employers.

“The country has been unstable for a long while and we do not expect Kenyans to have gone to this country,” he told the daily.

The Taliban took charge of Afghanistan last week forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

