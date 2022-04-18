12 ‘Goons’ Arrested in Migori as ODM Primaries Kick Off

Police in Migori are holding 12 people over an attempt to disrupt the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nominations that kicked off on Monday, April 18.

The suspects, who were armed with crude weapons, were picked by authorities in the wee hours of Monday morning.

According to Suna East police boss Esau Ochorokodi, the 12 believed to be ‘political goons’ were spotted in two vehicles and were planning to disrupt the polls.

“The suspects were arrested in Bondo Nyironge in Suna West constituency area and five sharp pangas, two rungus and booklets associated with an MP aspirant were found,” Ochorokodi said.

The police boss confirmed that security had been heightened in the area ahead of the exercise.

“We will treat them as criminals and we will take them to court tomorrow as we finalise investigations, our officers and DCIO officers are still on high alert and we have beefed enough security,” Ochorokodi said.

ODM is conducting nominations in Suna West Constituency and other areas where the party didn’t issue direct tickets.

