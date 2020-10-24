12 Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Rise By 947

Kenya has announced 947 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 6,862 was tested. The county’s caseload is now at 48,790.

Through a statement by the Ministry of Health, the cumulative tests in the country are now at 653,229. From the new cases, 924 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. Ideally, 595 are males while 352 are females. The youngest to have contracted the virus is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 96.

On a sad note, 12 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 896.

Ultimately, 455 people have recovered from the virus with 343 from the Home-Based Care program while 112 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Read: Kenya Announces 631 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths as Caseload Jumps to 47,843

Currently, there are 22 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 on supplementary oxygen, while 16 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,167 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,464 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

County distribution is as follows: Uasin Gishu leads in with 181, Nairobi 154, Nakuru 146, Kakamega 46, Mombasa 37, Kisumu 37, Kiambu 30, Kericho 30, Busia 28, Turkana 27, Laikipia 24, Trans Nzoia 21, Migori 20, Kisii 18, Meru 17, West Pokot 15, Marsabit 14, Bungoma 13, Murang’a 11, Vihiga 10, Siaya 9, Bomet 9, Nandi 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 7, Baringo 6, Kajiado 5, Kitui 5, Isiolo 5, Wajir 3, Machakos 2, Kilifi 2, Narok 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Samburu 2 and Nyeri 1.

Read Also: New High As 1,068 Test Positive For COVID-19

The 154 cases in Nairobi are from Lang’ata (17)Westlands (13), Embakasi East, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (11)cases each, Dagoretti North (10), Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasaraniand Starehe (9) cases each, Embakasi Central (8), Dagoretti South andEmbakasi North (6) cases each, Embakasi South and Ruaraka (5) caseseach, Mathare (4).

The ones in Uasin Gishu are from Ainabkoi (137), Turbo (40), Kesses (2), Kapseret and Moiben(1) case each.

The 146 cases from Nakuru were from Nakuru West (54), Nakuru East(51), Gilgil (24), Naivasha (13) and Kuresoi South (4)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu