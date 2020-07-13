12 Covid-19 Patients Die As Toll Jumps To 10,294

Kenya on Monday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 12 patients lost the battle to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 197.

All the deceased persons, he said, were from Nairobi county. He also noted that 3 of the departed persons died at their homes.

This, as189 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed after testing a1,205 sample size.

Kenya’s virus load now stands at 10,294.

Of the newly detected infections, 106 are males while 83 are females between the ages of five and seventy one.

Further, the minister announced, 65 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. Recovered cases are now at 2,946.

On how the cases are spread across the country, Nairobi is in the lead with (147), Kiambu (20), Machakos (11), Kajiado (5), Mombasa (2), Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Laikipia and Kericho have one (1) case each.

Nairobi cases were reported in the following subcounties: Dagoretti North (77), Embakasi East (10), Makadara (10), Embakasi South (9), Kibra (9), Embakasi West (6), Langata (4), Kamukunji and Kasarani (2) cases each while Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have one (1) case each.

Over in Kiambu county, the cases were in the following areas: Kiambu Town (6) while Kikuyu, Kabete, Kiambaa, Ruiru and Thika have two (2) cases each, Gatundu South, Githunguri, Juja and Limuru have one (1) case each.

Machakos virus cases were confirmed in; Athi River (7), Machakos (3), and Masinga (1).

Kajiado cases were from Kajiado North (4), and Kajiado East (1) while the 2 cases in Mombasa were from Kisauni and Nyali with one case, each.

CS Kagwe also told reporters that some of the samples collected in the last 24 hours are yet to be tested due to electronic challenges.

He also dismissed claims that there is a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We have got more PPEs at the moment than we need. So it’s a question of individual hospitals and individual units ensuring that they have got them.

“We have not received any information from the management of hospitals in Nairobi that they don’t have PPEs. There’s no issue because we’ve got more than enough PPEs,” he asserted.

Cumulatively, Kenya has carried out 216,242 samples.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu