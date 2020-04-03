12 More Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, Number Rises To 122

Kenya has confirmed 12 more cases of COVID-19, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said.

This brings the total number of cases to 122. Of the 12 cases, 11 are Kenyans and a Somali citizen.

Contact tracing for these patients, she said, has started and the victims moved to isolation centres.

Further, Dr Mwangangi has said, one person, a six year old child has succumbed to the disease.

The child was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital but was also ailing from other undisclosed diseases.

This brings the total number of fatalities to four.

On Thursday, CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the death of two Kenyans, a KPA employee and a Kenya Airways pilot Kimuyu Kabati.

Mr Kabati, 63, died on Thursday.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and the staff at Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their beloved one and pray that the Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow,” a letter from the national carrier read in part.

The 58 year old KPA employee was buried in a private ceremony in Mombasa.

Kenya has started to manufacture face masks which will not be selling for more than Sh20.

Globally, there are 1,033,966 positive cases, 220,006 recoveries and 54,451 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

204 countries are grappling with the novel COVID-19 whose cure is yet to be discovered.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu