115 To Lose Jobs As Shoprite Closes Nyali Branch

Shoprite has announced plans to close City Mall branch in Nyali, Mombasa, a move that will see at least 115 workers rendered jobless.

In a notice to the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFW), Shoprite said that the branch is no longer viable due to reduced customer footfalls.

“Endeavour to continue trading at the Nyali branch is no longer viable. Financial and other data will be provided and discussed at a proposed meeting. It is contemplated that the intended date of termination on account of redundancy will be August 31, 2020. There are currently 115 persons employed at the branch of which 92 are members of KUCFW,” the notice read in part.

This comes four months after the retailer closed its Nairobi’s Karen branch over reduced revenues, rendering at least 100 employees jobless.

The closure could mark shoprites beginning of an end, since it remains with only two branches in the country, Garden City Mall and Westgate Mall branches.

n 2019, the retail giant closed the financial year with a Sh79 billion debt including an 84 Million rand loan from Stanbic Bank meant for expansion.

It has operations in Tanzania and Uganda with a deepening presence in West, Central and Southern Africa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu