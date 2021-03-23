1,127 Contract Virus, 25 Succumb As Positivity Rate Hits 22.1 Percent

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 1,127 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,393, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has confirmed.

The new positive cases push the tally to 123,167. Thus far, Kenya’s positivity rate is 22.1%.

Recoveries have risen to 90,586 after 210 patients were discharged. 110 are from home-based and isolation care while 100 are from various health facilities.

1,090 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 3,224 patients are on home-based isolation and care. 135 patients are in ICUs, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen.

25 other patients have succumbed; 3 in the last 24 hours. The death toll is currently at 2,048.

Dr Rashid also castigated healthcare providers taking advantage of the sickly to generate profits.

Read: No ICU Beds Available As 10 Doctors Admitted With COVID-19 – KMPDU

“I wish to remind our healthcare providers, both private and public, that we are in a pandemic, it is not the time to punish our people through some self-seeking, money-minting, opportunistic escapades,” he said during a televised address from Afya House.

“The responsibility of medical facilities and healthcare workers is to save lives, it is not to profiteer from ailing and poor Kenyans. This mentality of putting money ahead of our people’s lives must stop. That is where other countries like India beat us.”

According to the CAS, Kenyans should be responsible and avoid social places.

“This is a time when we need to go back home and stay home when we can,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu