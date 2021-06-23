112 Phones Recovered as Six More Suspects Arrested over Southern By-pass Robberies

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six suspects in connection with a series of robberies targeting pedestrians and motorists in the Southern by-pass, Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested in Kawangware area following a cyber and forensic analysis conducted by the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB).

During the operation mounted by Langata based crime busters, a total of 112 assorted mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were recovered.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said one victim who had previously been attacked by the vicious gang along the highway, managed to identify her phone.

The six include Messi Martha Mutioka, Tevin Njuguna, Edward Baraza Shikoba, Lawrence Gitahi Ndirangu, Kenneth Maina Chege and David Lugali Asianja all aged between 21 and 32 years old.

Three suspects were arrested yesterday in Kibra, in connection with the spate of robberies targeting motorists, that have rocked the Southern by-pass in the recent past.

Police have so far managed to arrest 15 suspects linked to the robberies that have rocked the Southern by-pass in the recent past.

On June 1, police arrested three suspects in Kibra in connection with the robberies.

Their arrest followed detailed analysis and investigations of the robberies, with detectives employing cyber and forensic analysis techniques to identify the beneficiaries of the crimes.

Boniface Winjira Unganyi, the proprietor of Basement Crew mobile shop within Lindi in Kibra, was arrested as the main suspect.

“Detectives established that mobile phones robbed from victims along the busy highway, found their way to the suspect’s shop, where they were being sold cheaply to locals,” DCI said.

During the operation, a total of 102 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, were recovered from the suspect’s shop.

Also nabbed during the raid were 35-year-old Alex Mboya, who was found in possession of a victim’s phone, and a 16-year-old minor studying at a secondary school in Langata.

