11 Succumb As COVID-19 Tally Jumps To 41,619

Kenya has announced 73 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,001 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 41,619.

On a sad note, 11 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 777. Ultimately, 97 more patients have recovered from the virus with the recoveries’ tally now at 31,097.

31 of the recoveries were discharged from the home-based care program while 66 were from various health facilities.

Of the new cases, 46 are males and 27 females. Ideally, 70 were Kenyans while 3 were foreigners.

The youngest to have contracted the virus is 17 years old, while the oldest is 77 years.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 34, Kilifi 18, Mombasa 11, Busia 4, Taita Taveta 2, Kirinyaga 1. Kiambu 1, Meru 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas: Kibra and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Lang’ata, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Starehe (2) cases each.

In Kirinyaga they are in Kirinyaga Central, the case in Kiambu is from Kiambu Town, the case in Meru is from Imenti North and the case in Uasin Gishu is from Turbo.

The 18 cases in Kilifi are in Magarini (12), Malindi (4) and Kilifi South (2). In Busia, the 4 cases are from Matayos (3) and Teso North (1). In Taita Taveta, the 2 cases are all from Voi.

