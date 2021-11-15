11 Students Arrested Over Sunday Fire at Kerugoya Girls High School

Police have arrested 11 students from Kerugoya Girls High School following the Sunday evening fire at the school.

According to Kirinyaga Central County Commissioner Daniel Ndege, seven students were arrested on Sunday night while four were arrested Monday morning. They are currently being held at the Kerugoya police station.

The police said the eleven students are helping with investigations into establishing the cause of the fire that razed a dormitory.

Authorities established that the fire started on Sunday afternoon, spreading through dormitories causing extensive damages.

Several students were reportedly rushed to the nearby Kerugoya Level five hospital for smoke inhalation.

The arrests come amid an increase in school fire incidents in the country. Last night, a fire broke out at Jamhuri High School land ravaged a dormitory in the institution.

Last week, Education Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Sarah Ruto said that the government was looking to provide counselling for students to help them deal with the unrest which is leading to increased fires in the institution's. She advised the parents, teachers and Boards of Management to collaborate and engage with the students. "We'll realize improvement in education sector only if we protect the already built infrastructures. Let's strive to formulate measures that provide solutions to the local problems," the CAS stated. Read: Newly constructed Maranda High School Dormitory Goes up in Flames Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan also said that the government would not finance repairs for damages caused by the fires. "The Government will not finance reconstruction of any building burnt by students in schools. Parents of that particular school will be responsible. Security agencies should be on the lookout so that any arson suspects in school do not go scot free. We must get hold of these criminals. "School heads should have conversations with their students and address the issues before they culminate in burning a school," PS Jwan advised.

