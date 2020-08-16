11 Prisoners Escape After Digging Hole Through Walls Of Bungoma Police Cells

11 prisoners escaped from Bungoma Police Station after digging a hole through the wall of the holding cells.

According to reports, the police were alerted at around 3am by other prisoners, who discovered a hole dug on the rear wall through which the 11 had escaped.

“The escapees had cut an angle line metal bar that reinforced the cells door and used the same to dig the hole,” read a police report.

Among the escapees include Brian Ochieng Onyango (robbery with violence), John Wanyonyi (robbery with violence), Clerkson Otieno (burglary), Simon Wekesa (assault), Collins Juma Nyukuri (assault), Alex Simiyu Muyekho (stealing), Bramwel Barasa (defilement), Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka (impersonation), Emmanuel Wakoko (assault), John Barasa Wekesa (breaking and stealing) and Isaac Wekesa (stealing).

One of the escapees, Isaac Wekesa, was shot by police on the thigh after a manhunt was launched. Isaac was running towards a nearby bush near an airstrip trying to escape from officers from the station and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were following his trails.

He was taken to Bungoma Referral Hospital where he is admitted.

