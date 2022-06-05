11 People Killed In Ghastly Kitui Road Accident

11 people have been confirmed dead in the Saturday night accident in Kanyonyo junction, Kitui County.

Confirming the same, Kanyonyoo sub-location assistant chief Jacob Mueti said the accident happened at 11PM on Saturday night, involving a 14-seater matatu that lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and rolled several times.

The matatu was ferrying guests from a dowry negotiation commonly referred to as ‘Ruracio.’

So far, the bodies of the deceased have been moved to Kitui Level 4 Hospital Mortuary while the others who sustained serious injuries are receiving treatment.

In a similar account of events on Friday, seven people perished in a road accident along the Narok-Bomet road.

The accident involved a lorry that rammed into a 14-seater matatu. Among those pronounced dead was the driver of the matatu.

